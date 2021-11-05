BREAKING: Road closures after gas tanker overturned on Nursery Rd, Irmo Fire on scene

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Several roads are closed after an 85-hundred gallon gas tanker truck overturned on Nursery Road in Irmo.

Irmo Fire Officials say Nursery Rd from Lake Murray Blvd to Coldstream Drive is closed until further notice. It is unlikely the roadway will be cleared before the afternoon.

Officials say minor leaks on the truck have been plugged and the scene is secure. The driver of the truck is safe, and no injuries have been reported.

Officials ask drivers to take an alternate route if you can.