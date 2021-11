Fairfield Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Fairfield Co. Sheriff’s Office say back in August they they searched Club Diamonds on Hwy. 321 North in the Blackstock area.

Inside they say they found a hidden lab used for the manufacture of fake prescription pills that contain fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a drug deputies presume is heroin.

Investigators say Joe Armstrong and James Young were arrested and are facing several drug related charges.