Highway patrol seeking car in hit and run

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have released additional details on a car they believe was involved in a hit and run in Richland Co.

Investigators say they are looking for a blue Hyundai Elantra with noticeable damage to the left front of the car.

Troopers say a pedestrian was struck and killed will walking on Broad River Road near Marley Drive before 3 a.m.

According to investigators, the pedestrian tried to cross the road when they were hit by a Nissan Maxima and two other vehicles.

Authorities say the pedestrian, who was later identified as Elliot Farmer,44, died on scene.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.