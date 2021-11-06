Body of missing boater recovered on Lake Murray

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- According to Lexington County Deputies, the body of a boater, missing for nearly two weeks, has been found.

Deputies say the body of David Neil Grantham has been recovered from Lake Murray, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Grantham was reported to have left home in the overnight hours of October 26 and got on his boat at a marina off Hwy 378 about 3 a.m.

Deputies recovered the boat near Spence’s Point Tuesday, October 26 around Noon.