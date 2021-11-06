SC Attorney General releases statement on Vaccine mandate ruling

COLUMBIA , SC (WOLO) — South Attorney General Alan Wilson is reacting to the Court ruling temporarily halting OSHA’S Federal vaccine mandate.

Wilson released the following statement:

5th Circuit Court of Appeals has stayed OSHA’s vaccine mandate, writing, “Because the petitions give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by this court.”

SC AG Alan Wilson said, “The Court has seen the merit of our filing and others’. The Constitution will prevail. The President is not above the law. The courts may be all that is left between us and abuse of power.”