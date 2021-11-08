Governor, SC DOT break ground on Carolina Crossroads Interstate project

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State leaders gathered Tuesday near 1-26 for a ground-breaking ceremony for the Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the project was delayed, year after year, due to a lack of vision and funding.

The 1.7-billion-dollar project is aimed at reducing traffic, in areas like malfunction junction.

According to the SC DOT, the project is South Carolina’s largest interstate improvement project to date and will improve 14 miles of I-20, I-26 and I-126.

For a link to the project page with construction updates, click herehttps://www.scdotcarolinacrossroads.com/