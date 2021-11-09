EdVenture offers free admission to military families for Veteran’s Day

(ABC News) — Veteran’s Day is right around the corner and there are plenty of ways the Midlands intends to honor each hero who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms. This weekend, Edventure Children’s Museum is giving back to those military members and their families who have already given so much.

The Children’s Museum is offering military members, active or retired and up to six of their immediate family members free admission on Veteran’s Day Thursday November 11, 2021 at the downtown location at 211 Gervais Street. The free admission for military families is presented being presented by T-Mobile . You will have to provide your military I.D. in order to take advantage of the free fun filled day. The museum says you can make advance reservations, but do not have to enjoy the offer. EdVenture Children’s Museum has more information available about the Veteran’s Day event. You can find it by going to their website. www.edventure.org