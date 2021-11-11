Columbia Fire Department puts out house fire on Cedar Lake Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says crews responded to a house fire on Cedar Lake Road that started just before 1 p.m. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen before spreading through the home and coming through the roof.

Fire officials say all occupants made it out of the home, and no one was injured. Authorities say three people are displaced.

Our 2nd Shift crews tackled a house fire that broke out just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Cedar Lake Road. The fire started in the kitchen and quickly spread through the structure eventually breaking through the roof. All occupants made it out safely and there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/1kJVHoenve — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) November 11, 2021

Officials say the fire was caused by a malfunction in the stove while cooking.