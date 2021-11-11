Columbia Fire Department puts out house fire on Cedar Lake Road
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says crews responded to a house fire on Cedar Lake Road that started just before 1 p.m. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen before spreading through the home and coming through the roof.
Fire officials say all occupants made it out of the home, and no one was injured. Authorities say three people are displaced.
Officials say the fire was caused by a malfunction in the stove while cooking.