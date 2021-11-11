KCSO: Kershaw County Coroner identifies homicide victim killed in Camden

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Camden. Kershaw County Coroner David West says the victim found on Gaines Church Road is 37-year-old Dena Michell Thames.

According to authorities, another homicide occurred in Camden just hours after, but they are not believed to be related.

Sheriff Lee Boan says “Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd and I have been in constant communication on two separate homicides within hours of each other. One homicide occurred on Gaines Church Road on Wednesday evening (November 10) and the other occurred at Camden Gadgets during the early hours of Thursday (November 11). At this time, we have absolutely no reason to believe either homicide is related. Your KCSO will continue investigating the Gaines Church Road homicide and the Camden Police Department will continue investigating the Camden Gadgets homicide. Follow your KCSO for future releases on the Gaines Church Road incident and follow the Camden Police Department for information on the Camden Gadgets incident. Both agencies are also sharing information with any and all media stations.”

If you saw any unusual activity around Gaines Church Road or Highway 97 around 7-7:30 p.m., call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000. You can also email investigation@kershaw.sc.gov. Officials say you can also submit tips to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.