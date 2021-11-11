Newberry veterans invited to drive-thru food giveaway

Image: Samsung

Newberry, SC (WOLO) — Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America is gearing to host their 5th annual Veterans Day Luncheon. The event that’s being held in partnership with the American Legion, will allow the company to take time out to honor veterans in the community and thank them for their service.

Veterans are welcome to attend the drive thru event, where vets and their families will be able to snag a full family meal prepared by Ronnie’s Buffet & Grill when they stop by the Newberry Veterans’ Affairs Office (1865 Wilson Road, Newberry) Saturday November 13, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Those who chose to stop by will be able to fill their bellies as they pick up their meals given to them inside of Samsung tote bags along with other gifts from the electronics company.

Keep in mind, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the event is drive thru only, and those who plan to be in attendance will be asked to follow precautions put in place for the luncheon celebration.