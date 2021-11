Carolina, Clemson get ready to battle for blood

The annual blood drive will take place Monday November 19, 2021

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Carolina-Clemson game is still a few weeks away but fans can already start the competition.

The blood connection announced today that the annual Carolina-Clemson blood bowl kicks off this coming Monday and runs through the 19th.

For 35 years fans of the Gamecocks and tigers have competed to see who can donate the most blood.