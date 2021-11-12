Court of Appeals temporarily blocks OSHA vaccine mandate

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Friday the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked OSHA from forcing private employers with 100 or more employees to put a vaccine mandate in place, for now.

It’s now up to the court to make the decision if they will make the private companies who have more than a 100 workers adhere to a vaccine mandate or if they will grant a permanent injunction against it.

Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement Friday surrounding the courts decision saying,