Court of Appeals temporarily blocks OSHA vaccine mandate
This mandate is intended to force private employers with 100 or more employees to enforce a vaccine mandate
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Friday the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked OSHA from forcing private employers with 100 or more employees to put a vaccine mandate in place, for now.
It’s now up to the court to make the decision if they will make the private companies who have more than a 100 workers adhere to a vaccine mandate or if they will grant a permanent injunction against it.
Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement Friday surrounding the courts decision saying,
“The Court called the constitutionality of the mandate dubious. We agree completely and agree with the Court’s order that OSHA not take one step further. This is a great victory for employers and the working men and women of South Carolina.”