LCSD: Columbia man accused of shooting ride service driver after road rage incident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a Columbia man is accused of shooting a ride service driver after a road rage incident. Authorities say 36-year-old Kenneth Lewis Trogdon is charged with attempted murder and shooting into a vehicle, among other charges.

“Based on what the ride service driver told detectives, he and Trogdon almost crashed into each other in the hotel parking lot about 1 a.m. Friday,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Trogdon then followed the ride service driver around the Bush River Road area and eventually shot and hit the driver in the arm. The shooting victim then drove to a gas station and called for help.”

Deputies say they saw Trogdon’s car at a hotel on Zimalcrest Drive. He was arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

“The ride service driver had Trogdon’s car following him on dashcam video,” Koon said. “You can also hear gunshots on the video.”

Officials say the victim was treated at the hospital and released Friday morning.