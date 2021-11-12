Local Living: Christmas Classic craft show returns to Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In this look at ‘Local Living.

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

The annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic opened its doors for a weekend of shopping.

The craft show features southern artisans with work ranging from pottery and woodwork to ornaments and handmade jewelry.

For times and tickets prices click here https://gilmoreshows.com/craftsmens_classics_columbia_christmas.shtml