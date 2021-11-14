Columbia mayoral runoff election to take place Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Voters in the City of Columbia will soon head to the polls for the Mayoral Election runoff. Candidates Daniel Rickenmann and Tameika Isaac Devine will face off on Tuesday, November, 16th.

In a recent interview with ABC Columbia both candidates discussed what tasks are first on their agenda if elected mayor. Rickenmann says he will focus on fixing the unfinished projects like Finley Park at the Greenway and work on regulations that are stifling small businesses. Devine says she will create a strategic action plan to invest federal resources into the citizens and address the issues of crime and safety in the city.

If you need a ride to the polls on Tuesday, the COMET is offering free transportation. Officials with the COMET say you can plan your trip with the Transit App. Information about bus routes can be found at catchthecometsc.gov/routes or by calling 803-255-7100.