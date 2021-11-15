Carolina – Clemson to battle under the lights

The annual Palmetto State rivalry between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers has been set for 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 27, the SEC office announced today. The game will be televised on SEC Network from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

The Tigers hold a 71-42-4 advantage in the series that dates back to 1896, including a 52-32-3 edge when playing in Columbia. The teams did not play in the 2020 season, the first year the two schools have not met on the gridiron since 1908.

South Carolina (5-5, 2-5 SEC) wraps up its SEC slate this week by hosting Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7 pm, while Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) hosts No. 13/12 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0 ACC) at noon.

Here is the entire SEC schedule for the final weekend of the regular season (all times Eastern):

Thursday, November 25

Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 7:30 pm, ESPN

Friday, November 26

Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 pm, CBS

Saturday, November 27

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 pm, SEC Network

Florida State at Florida, Noon, ESPN

Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 pm, CBS

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:45 pm, SEC Network

Texas A&M at LSU, 7 pm, ESPN

Kentucky at Louisville, TBD after games of Nov. 20