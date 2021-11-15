COVID cases decline, so SC returns to in-car driving tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina officials are returning to in-car road tests for driver’s licenses as the number of COVID-19 across the state decline. Starting Monday, the Department of Motor Vehicles will have walk-in tests in the morning and take appointments for driving tests in the afternoon on its website at SCDMVOnline.com. After COVID-19 cases began spiking again in August, the department gave driving tests with the applicant driving alone in the car while an agency workers scored the test from outside the vehicle.