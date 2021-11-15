COVID cases decline, so SC returns to in-car driving tests

Associated Press,

 COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina officials are returning to in-car road tests for driver’s licenses as the number of COVID-19 across the state decline. Starting Monday, the Department of Motor Vehicles will have walk-in tests in the morning and take appointments for driving tests in the afternoon on its website at SCDMVOnline.com. After COVID-19 cases began spiking again in August, the department gave driving tests with the applicant driving alone in the car while an agency workers scored the test from outside the vehicle.

Categories: News, State
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts