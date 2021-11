LCSD: Deputies investigating shooting on Woodcote Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting on Woodcote Drive.

#BREAKING Deputies are in the 200 block of Woodcote Drive investigating a shooting. A neighbor called 911 at 9:15 a.m. after hearing gunfire. Detectives are in the subdivision interviewing neighbors. Crime scene investigators are collecting potential evidence at the scene. pic.twitter.com/eMOgOVncHl — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) November 15, 2021

Authorities say a neighbor reported hearing gunfire around 9:15 a.m. Investigators are interviewing neighbors and collecting evidence, according to deputies.