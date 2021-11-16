Deputies in Kershaw County investigating the death of a man on Love Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kershaw County deputies are investigating after the death of a man who was hit by a car following an argument with a neighbor over the weekend.

According to officials, a man called 911 saying he drove to his neighbor’s driveway to inquire about tires the neighbor was selling. Authorities say the caller told them they started arguing when the neighbor assaulted him while he was in his vehicle. The man told authorities he tried backing out of the driveway when his neighbor chased him and was struck by the vehicle.

According to authorities, the driver immediately called 911, but deputies responded to the wrong home. Four hours later, deputies say they arrived at the correct home to find the man deceased.

Authorities say the caller is fully cooperating with the investigation.