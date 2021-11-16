Local Living: SC Oyster Festival this Sunday, check out “Lights Before Christmas” at the Riverbanks Zoo and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

The State Museum is partnering with the State Hospital Association to honor healthcare workers this month. Officials say, each Saturday, healthcare workers can get in free, plus one guest. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays.

The 24th annual South Carolina Oyster Festival is taking place this Sunday. You can enjoy a variety of cooked oysters, but if you’re not a fan of oysters, there will be other food options as well. The festival will begin at 11 a.m. at Robert Mills and Hampton Preston. Tickets are $6 in advance and free for kids under 16. Visit historiccolumbia.org to purchase tickets.

Riverbanks Zoo is having their “Lights Before Christmas” on select evenings throughout November and December. You can visit Santa’s Village, the North Pole Express and much more. It costs $12 for adults, $10 for kids ages 2-12 and free for kids 2 and under. It is also free for members. Visit riverbanks.org for more information.

The Richland County Recreation Commission is having their annual Holiday Food Giveaway this Saturday. Groceries will be given to the first 100 patrons and will include turkey or ham, and fruits, vegetables. The giveaway will begin at 1 p.m. at the Denny Terrace Gym.