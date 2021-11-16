Polling Place Problems reported in City of Columbia Runoff

Election Officials: Issues were reported at 11 precincts, however they are not preventing people from voting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday there were reports of issues at several polling places, as voters cast their ballots in the City of Columbia runoff.

ABC Columbia News received calls from voters.

ABC Columbia News reached out to the director of the Richland County Elections and Voter Registration.

Alexandria Stephens says issues were reported at 11 precincts, however they are not preventing people from voting.

Stephens says the ballot marking devices were not reading ballots, however voters can be given a blank ballot to cast their vote.

Stephens says the machines were given to the County by the State last year and they are in contact with the State Election Commission to correct the issue.

Voters are casting their ballots for the Mayors race and the At-Large Seat.

ABC Columbia News caught up with both candidates for Mayor, Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann for reaction on the reported poll problems.