Daniel Rickenmann projected winner: New Columbia Mayor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The latest runoff election results from Tuesday night project Daniel Rickenmann as the next mayor of Columbia.

The latest results show Rickenmann with 10,550 votes, compared to 9,751 from Tameika Isaac Devine.

The results still must be certified through a hand count audit which officials say will take place Wednesday.

Current Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin congratulated Rickenmann via Twitter.

Congratulations to Mayor-Elect Daniel Rickenmann @Rickenmann & Councilwoman-Elect Aditi Bussells @aditisrivastav on their big wins tonight. @CityofColumbia is a special place and I know they will serve us well. — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) November 17, 2021

He also recognized Aditi Bussells, who is the projected winner of the Columbia City Council At-Large seat.