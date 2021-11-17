Daniel Rickenmann projected winner: New Columbia Mayor
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The latest runoff election results from Tuesday night project Daniel Rickenmann as the next mayor of Columbia.
The latest results show Rickenmann with 10,550 votes, compared to 9,751 from Tameika Isaac Devine.
The results still must be certified through a hand count audit which officials say will take place Wednesday.
Current Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin congratulated Rickenmann via Twitter.
He also recognized Aditi Bussells, who is the projected winner of the Columbia City Council At-Large seat.