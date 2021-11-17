Fireflies announce 2022 game times and promotional highlights

COLUMBIA, SC – The Columbia Fireflies today announced game times and some promotional highlights for the upcoming 2022 season.

Opening Night of the sixth season of Fireflies baseball will be at Segra Park Friday, April 8 against the Augusta GreenJackets, the Low-A affiliate of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves, with first pitch slated for 7:05pm and a post-game fireworks spectacular.

Game times for 2022 Fireflies games will remain similar to previous seasons, with some slight changes. All weekday games (Tuesday through Friday) will have 7:05 pm start times. Saturday start times will be at 6:05 pm, and Sunday start times will be at 5:05 pm. 2022 will see the return of day games at Segra Park. May 4, May 18 and June 15 (all Wednesdays) are set with 12:05 pm start times. The only other deviation to the game times is the Independence Day Celebration set for Monday, July 4, the only Monday home game on the 2022 schedule, which will have a 6:05pm start time.

View the Complete 2022 Columbia Fireflies Schedule with Game Times

Fans will see the return of some beloved daily promotions in 2022. Tuesday’s will remain $2 Tuesdays featuring $2 popcorn, hot dogs and fountain sodas providing an affordable dinner option for the whole family. Budweiser Thirsty ThursdaysTM also make their return and will not only feature drink specials (half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas + $2 Bud Light Pints) but will also feature themed trivia or a live band at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar in centerfield every Thursday night.

Fans will want to make sure to get to Segra Park early on Freebie Fridays which are every Friday night excluding Opening Night. There will be a minimum of 11 different giveaways throughout the season. Every Saturday will feature a theme night or a performance from a national entertainment act and will conclude with a post-game firework show. Two additional fireworks shows are on the schedule, Opening Night (April 8) and July 4, totaling 14 firework shows throughout the season. Sundays are now Sunday Fundays where kids can run the bases after the game.

Dog days at the ballpark will look a little different in the upcoming year. There will be five Dog Days of Summer presented by Trash the Poop throughout the season. On these five days, dogs will be allowed in the park. A completed 2022 Dog Days Waiver must be turned in upon arrival and all dogs must sit in the Bojangles’ Berm. The Dog Days of Summer will be April 20, June 8, July 6, August 24 and September 7.

In addition to the return of the daily promotions above, the Fireflies will host a variety of themed nights at Segra Park. There will be nights that celebrate popular movies and television shows, such as Fireflies Games (May 6), Star Wars Night (May 7), Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night (August 27) and Wands and Wizards Night (September 10). Some other classic fan favorite theme nights will make their return to the diamond in 2022. Princess Knight will be held April 23 and Grateful Dead Night is slated for September 9. Grateful Dead Night won’t be the only musical themed night at Segra Park this year. Fans can rock out to some popular 80’s rock hits for Columbian Rhapsody night July 8.

The Fireflies will continue to act on their Fun for All mantra in 2022, celebrating diversity in baseball and the local Midlands community. Los Chicharrones de Columbia will return in the annual Copa De La Diversíon weekend series presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch hosted May 20-22 to celebrate and recognize South Carolina’s multi-ethnic LatinX population and the impact that LatinX players have made on the game of baseball. On Friday May 20 there will be a Chicharrones Mini Soccer Ball giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch.

The team will celebrate their annual Negro League Weekend and play as the Newark Eagles June 17-19 to champion those who fought to make baseball a game that everyone can play. The Fireflies are proud to host their second annual Pride Night June 9 and are proud to support the Midlands LGBTQ+ community. The Fireflies and Segra Park were built for every Soda Citizen.

The Fireflies are proud to partner with T-Mobile again in 2022 on four appreciation nights throughout the season. These nights include Stand Up To Cancer Night May 19, First Responders Night June 16, Military Appreciation Night July 7 and Back to School Night/Teacher Appreciation Night August 5. Back To School Night will feature a Fireflies jersey lunch box Giveaway presented by T-Mobile to the first 1000 fans. T-Mobile and the Fireflies will partner again on the Heroes of the Inning series for each appreciation night as well as the Neon Apple Awards on Back to School Night. More information about each particular recognition will be released closer to each game date.

Finally, in 2022 fans will see the long-awaited return of national entertainment acts to Segra Park. The team will host BirdZerk! June 11, Faith and Family Night August 20 will feature an appearance from the ZOOperstars! and fans will be awed by an explosive appearance from The Human Cannonball for A Night Under the Big Top July 23.

The full 2022 promotional calendar will be released in January. Season tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale soon. For more information about upcoming concerts and other events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.