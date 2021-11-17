KCSO names suspect wanted for shooting incident in Camden

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are searching for a man wanted for a shooting that took place in Camden on Tuesday night. Authorities say the incident occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Ballfield Road and Wateree Boulevard.

Officials say a 29-year-old man was shot during this incident, and Davis will be charged with attempted murder.

If you know where Davis may be, call the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000. You can also email Investigation@kershaw.sc.gov or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.