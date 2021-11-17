Local Living: Vista Lights is back, drive-thru light show at Saluda Shoals Park and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

The 36th annual Vista Lights event is this week. It starts Wednesday at the Congaree Vista from 6-10 p.m. You can visit multiple galleries, shops and restaurants to experience their delicious dishes and holiday treasures. As always, COVID-19 protocols will be followed. More information is available on Facebook.

You can get into the holiday spirit at the Saluda Shoals Park with the Midlands largest drive-thru light show. It starts next Wednesday on November 24, and you’ll have until December 31. It runs every day from 6-10 p.m. You and the family can enjoy three miles of holiday lights and fun activities, including hay rides and a laser light show. Admission is $25 per car.

If you’re looking to grab a family-friendly bit to eat this weekend, the 13th annual Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival is heading to Columbia this Sunday! The event is only take out! ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan spoke with a representative from Beth Shalom Synagogue about all the sweet treats you can get a taste of.