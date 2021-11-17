Richland Two issues statement about allegations against employee

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District Two officials say they are aware of allegations made against an employee, and they are cooperating with an investigation by the district’s Human Resources office.

A spokesperson says the school district received an email about an alleged incident that was then brought up during Tuesday’s board meeting. Their statement says, in part, “The allegations were disturbing to hear just as they were disturbing to read about in the email. Dr. Baron R. Davis, superintendent, has assured employees and parents in an email that district administrators responded quickly after reading the email on Monday morning.”

The district says administrators from its Human Resources office began the investigation on November 15, and placed the employee named in the report on leave.

Superintendent Davis sent a letter to employees and parents which said, “Please know that Richland Two does not tolerate any type of misconduct involving students and always fully investigates any reports of possible violations of laws, policies and procedures. In responding to allegations, district and school administrators are required by privacy laws to protect the identity of all individuals involved during the investigation. We always fully cooperate with law enforcement to ensure that our actions do not interfere with or compromise the integrity of any criminal investigations. I want to reassure the entire Richland Two family that providing safe, nurturing and caring environments that support quality teaching and learning at all of our schools remains our top priority.”