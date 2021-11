SCDJJ: Two youth injured at complex on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A representative with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice confirmed that two youth were checked for minor injuries at the the department’s campus on Broad River Road. Officials say no staff were injured.

According to officials, the incident occurred in on of the units around 1:15 p.m., and it was resolved within 20-25 minutes.

No further details are available at this time.