Chapin police chief announces retirement

Chapin, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for the Town of Chapin announced this evening that Police Chief Seth Zeigler will retire after 25 years of service.

His retirement will be effective Friday.

Chapin Mayor David Knight says, “Chief Ziegler is a respected officer and tremendous leader. I have relied on his sound advice and counsel throughout my tenure as Mayor. Seth has been an esteemed colleague at Town Hall and a shining example of leadership in our community.”

Officials say Thomas Griffin will assume the role of chief following Chief Zeigler’s retirement.