Man thinking scratch off is $20 dollar winner gets huge surprise

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A Midlands man is still in shock after a stop at The Circle K along Bush River Road helped him snag a huge win. According to the South Carolina Lottery, the man bought a scratch off and saw two zeroes thinking it may be a $20 dollar ‘Lucky Numbers’ game ticket. But according to lottery officials, the $5 dollars spent for that ticket more than paid off as he kept scratching the ticket and found more zeroes waiting for him. That ticket turning out to be a $200,000 dollar winner

“I was in shock”, the player said. In fact, lottery officials say he couldn’t believe the ticket win was real and wouldn’t believe it until he deposited the winnings and saw the money show up in his bank account that officials say reality set in.

“It was great!” he told lottery officials, who caught up with him a few days after the big win. “It takes a load off my mind.”

What is on his mind, is how to spend the some of the prize money. Lottery officials say he is already looking a new homes.