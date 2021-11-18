SCHP investigating hit and run that killed a pedestrian on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run in Richland County. Authorities say it happened on Two Notch Road near Nates Road after 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to investigators, the driver of an unknown vehicle was traveling north when it hit a pedestrian and left the scene. The pedestrian died as a result of the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or *HP.