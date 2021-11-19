Carolina Clemson Blood Battle coming to an end

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The battle to donate blood and save lives is wrapping up at the University of South Carolina. UofSC and Clemson wrapped up the 37th Annual Carolina Clemson Blood Battle Friday night. The competition started Monday and ended Friday at 6 p.m.

The Blood Connection says fans of the Gamecocks and Tigers are competing to see who can donate the most blood at each of their universities. You’ll have to wait until gameday to find out the official results, but the Blood Connection tells ABC Columbia News that based on their records alone, Clemson has donated more than 2,000 units compared to UofSC’s 1,600 units.