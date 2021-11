CPD: Suspect crashes stolen vehicle in the Vista, arrest made

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is reporting a traffic collision in the Vista, after officers say a suspect crashed a stolen car at Lincoln Street and Gervais Street. Authorities say the suspect crashed into a vehicle after hitting another car at Gervais and Sumter streets.

Traffic collision – Lincoln & Gervais after a suspect wrecked a stolen car & crashed into a vehicle after striking another car at Gervais & Sumter. Arrest made. No significant injuries reported, suspect included. Use caution & stay alert if driving near that area momentarily. pic.twitter.com/wwXIrhqDCI — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 19, 2021

Officials say no one was injured, and an arrest has been made.