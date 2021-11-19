Local Living: Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park, help a child in need through the Salvation Army Angel Tree and more!

If you’re looking for some early Christmas holiday events this month, we have some that will light up the Midlands. Starting on Thanksgiving night, you can take a drive through the Holiday Lights on the River. The Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park runs every night through New Years Eve! There will be more than 350 animated light displays, plus a laser light show and a chance to slide down the winter wonder tube slide this year! The drive through display runs each night from 6-10 p.m. and admission is $25 per car. You can find more information on Facebook.

Columbia’s downtown drive-thru family-friendly Christmas show is lighting up the Midway next month. The South Carolina State Fairgrounds is hosting ‘Carolina Lights’ from December 4-6, but you can get your tickets now for a cheaper price. Tickets are just $15 per car now until December 3, otherwise that price will rise to $20 per car. For more details, visit scstatefair.org to get your tickets.

Tis the season to be an angel. You have the chance to make the holidays special for a child in need this year. You can stop by the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree located at the Columbiana Centre mall, as well as Walmart on Dutch Fork Road and all Lexington Starbucks locations. On the trees, you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes they hope to get for Christmas. ABC Columbia is proud to partner with the Salvation Army for the project. For more ways to give, visit salvationarmycarolinas.org.