SCSO: Man arrested for stolen firearm after child brings gun to school

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County deputies arrested a man after a child brought a handgun to school on Thursday.

Authorities say a teacher at Shaw Heights Elementary School was notified that the 9-year-old student had the gun which was found inside the student’s book bag. Deputies say they were contacted by school administrators, and no one was threatened during the incident.

Investigators say 31-year-old Johnathan Cole admitted the gun was his, and a record check indicated that the gun was stolen. He is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

“I am upset that a child this young would have access to a handgun and would bring it to school,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “Those who own firearms cannot be irresponsible when children are present. We encourage parents, especially those who have firearms at home, to teach their children gun safety. Protecting our local schools is a top priority for our agency and we ask that parents assist us in that effort by checking students’ bags.”

Cole was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.