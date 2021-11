One dead after single car accident

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – On Saturday, November 20th Kershaw Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:46 a.m. about a vehicle flipped over in the woods on Ridgeway Road.

According to the Kershaw County Coroner, the driver 18-year-old Anthony Milan Tamburini was headed west bound on Ridgeway Road. Investigators say Tamburini was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.