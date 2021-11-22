Bountiful Harvest holiday food box giveaway

Image: Bountiful Harvest

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Here’s something you can be thankful for as we countdown to the Thanksgiving holiday. The Town of Lexington is invited those in need to their annual Bountiful Harvest event. This year the event will be held in partnership with Serve & Connect , and the Lexington Police Department.

The event is one way the community hopes to help put food on the table of those here in the Midlands that are in need. Starting at 9am Tuesday November 23, 2021, Lexington officers and Volunteers In Police Services, also known as VIP’s will pack 150 boxes Greg’s Groceries food boxes with donations made by AT&T, FirstNet, and the South Carolina Bar Association.

Pick up for those who need assistance putting food on the table this Thanksgiving will be able to grab boxes full of non perishable food items starting at 11am through 4pm, or until supplies last. Keep in mind, all of the boxes will be offered on a first come, first serve basis so it’s recommended that you get there early.

You can park at several locations including:

Icehouse Amphitheater

Town of Lexington Municipal Complex

South Church Street, near Hendrix Street

A cooked meal with also be prepared for those coming out pick up holiday boxes can also enjoy a sit down meal from Catch Seafood and can also check out various booths that will offer resources from area partners, businesses, and organizers that will be on site within the Pavilion which is located at 107 West Main Street in Lexington.

This is the 4th year for the annual event. To date, Greg’s Groceries Holiday Food Boxes have been able to feed more than 10,000 people during the holiday season.

You can click on the link provided HERE to find out additional details, and updates surrounding the event.