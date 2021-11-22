Columbia Police searching for missing man last heard from while leaving restaurant on Rosewood Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing Sunday. Authorities say 22-year-old Michael Benjamin Keen was last heard from by his father, who says Keen told him he was leaving J’s Corner Restaurant and Bar to walk home.

#Crimestoppers: MISSING PERSON: Help us locate 22-year-old Michael Benjamin Keen! Contact @MidlandsCrime w/ your tips. Keen was reported missing on 11/21/21 & his father last heard from him after Keen stated he was leaving J's Corner Restaurant & Bar to walk home. 1-888-Crime-SC pic.twitter.com/DdgwJwIWYA — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 22, 2021

If you know where Keen is, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.