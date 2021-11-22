Columbia Police searching for missing man last heard from while leaving restaurant on Rosewood Drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing Sunday. Authorities say 22-year-old Michael Benjamin Keen was last heard from by his father, who says Keen told him he was leaving J’s Corner Restaurant and Bar to walk home.
If you know where Keen is, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.