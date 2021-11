The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off at the State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign at the State House. Each year, the bell ringing campaign raises thousands of dollars for those in need here in the Midlands and around the world.

The tradition of the Red Kettle Campaign dates back to 1891.

For more information, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/red-kettle-history.