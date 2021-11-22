UofSC holds traditional ‘Tiger Burn’ to kick off rivalry week

Carolina and Clemson play against eachother Saturday night at Williams-Brice at 7pm

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s officially rivalry week as the University of South Carolina and Clemson get ready to battle it out at Williams Brice Stadium this weekend.

The Gamecocks held their annual tradition of the ‘Tiger Burn’ Monday night where hundreds of students gathered around the 30 foot paper mâché and wood tiger to watch it light up and crumble down in a matter of minutes.

Students say the Tiger Burn helps fire up the friendly school competition. The 6-and 5 Gamecocks will take on the 8-and 3 Tiger Saturday night at the Williams Brice Stadium at 7:30pm.