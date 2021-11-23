Columbia man sentenced after pleading guilty to ammunition charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina M. Rhett DeHart, 30-year-old Leonard Earl Mitchell was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Authorities say the charge stems from an incident in which Columbia Police officers located shell casings in a parking lot, after receiving a shots fired report on Two Notch Road. According to authorities, surveillance video shows an individual in a vehicle fire two shots at Mitchell as he exited a business. Investigators say Mitchell got in a parked car, retrieved a gun and fired 10 shots at the car before fleeing the scene.

Authorities say Mitchell had a pistol that matched the shell casings recovered when he was arrested. Mitchell is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to past convictions, according to officials.

According to officials, Mitchell was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison, followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.