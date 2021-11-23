Columbia Police continues search for missing man

The 22 year old has been missing since this past weekend

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— We’re continuing to follow the latest in the search for a missing 22-year-old in Columbia.

Authorities tell ABC Columbia News, Michael keen was reported missing by his father Sunday November 21, 2021.

His father says he last heard from his son after keen told him that he was leaving J’s Corner Restaurant and Bar to walk home and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information that can help authorities located Keen or if you have seen him you’re asked to contact crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.