UofSC students hand out sweet treats for “Pie Day”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– University of South Carolina students handed out some sweet treats on campus Tuesday for “Pie Day.”

Students working at the McCutchen House Restaurant and Learning Lab have taken orders and handed out more than 500 chocolate walnut pies and hundreds more tomato pie kits. Students say it’s all part of the fun of the season.

Students have been taking part in “Pie Day” at UofSC for more than 20 years.