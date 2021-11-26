Be an Angel: Salvation Army Trees in area malls, locations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tis the season to be an Angel.

You have the chance to make the holidays special for a child in need this year. You can stop by the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree located at the Columbiana Centre mall, as well as the Walmart on Dutch Fork Road and all Lexington Starbucks locations.

On the Angel Trees, you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes they hope to get for Christmas.

ABC Columbia is proud to partner with the Salvation Army for the project.

For more ways to give, visit salvationarmycarolinas.org.