Christmas Trees and Poinsettias arrive at SC Governor’s Mansion

The Governor's Mansion is preparing for Christmas with trees and poinsettias
Crysty Vaughan,
Img 9746

Governor’s Mansion Christmas tree and poinsettias

ABC Columbia image

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the South Carolina Governor’s Mansion.

Monday, Christmas Trees and Poinsettias arrived at the mansion ready to help First Lady Peggy McMaster decorate for the holidays.

Price’s Christmas Tree Farm and the Lexington Technology Center’s chapter of Future Farmers of America delivered the Christmas trees and poinsettias.

Categories: Local News, State
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts