Christmas Trees and Poinsettias arrive at SC Governor’s Mansion
The Governor's Mansion is preparing for Christmas with trees and poinsettias
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the South Carolina Governor’s Mansion.
Monday, Christmas Trees and Poinsettias arrived at the mansion ready to help First Lady Peggy McMaster decorate for the holidays.
Price’s Christmas Tree Farm and the Lexington Technology Center’s chapter of Future Farmers of America delivered the Christmas trees and poinsettias.