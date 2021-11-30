RCSD: One killed in afternoon shooting

Richland Co., S.C.(WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say one person is dead following a Tuesday afternoon shooting.

Investigators say they responded to the Waters at Longcreek Apartments around 3:20 in the afternoon.

Deputies say they found a man inside a car shot in the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information that can help call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or leave a tip at

Anyone with information may remain anonymous.