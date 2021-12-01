AG Wilson speaks on pending lawsuits regarding federal vaccine mandates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At the Statehouse Wednesday, Attorney General Alan Wilson spoke about three pending lawsuits he’s filed against federal vaccine mandates. Those lawsuits include people contracted by the federal government to be vaccinated, the requirement that private companies with 100 or more employees require employee vaccinations and joining 13 other states in a lawsuit requiring healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated.

Wilson says he is against the federal vaccine mandate from the Biden administration, calling it “unconstitutional.”

Wilson added this is not about whether the vaccine is a good idea, he says it’s about Biden’s disregard for the rule of law.