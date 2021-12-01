Department of Consumer Affairs says tax fraud is the state’s most reported type of identity theft

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– December is Identity Theft Awareness month, and a new report from the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs shows tax fraud is the most reported type of identity theft in the Palmetto State. Officials are urging consumers to stay on guard this holiday season.

Already this year, 64 people reported that when they went to file their tax returns, someone had already done it for them. Richland County reported the most identity theft reports at 59, out of 397 across the state.

The SCDCA advises consumers to not use debit cards online, closely monitor your credit report and financial accounts and consider a fraud alert and security freeze. When in place, that means no one can access your information without your permission.