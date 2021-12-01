La-Z-Boy makes furniture donation to the Oliver Gospel Mission

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A day of giving for the Oliver Gospel Mission. A tractor trailer full of nearly 60 pieces of gently used furniture from La-Z-Boy arrived Wednesday.

Officials with La-Z-Boy say the donations generate nearly $5,000 for the mission. The mission’s director says the donations have an impact throughout the community.

The Oliver Gospel Mission provides shelter and meals, along with giving aid to men struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.