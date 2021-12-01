Local Living: Salvation Army Angel Trees up around town, City of Columbia hosting Honor the Dream Food Drive and more!

Tis’ the season to be an angel. You have the chance to make the holidays special for a child in need. You can stop by the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree located at the Columbiana Centre mall, as well as participating Lexington Starbucks locations. On the trees, you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes they hope to get for Christmas. ABC Columbia is proud to partner with the Salvation Army for the project. For more ways to give, visit salvationarmycarolinas.org.

You have the chance to help feed less fortunate families this holiday season. The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive. It benefits Harvest Hope Food Bank. Some requested items include canned fruit and vegetables, dry goods and canned meats.

Officials say you can drop off items at the following locations:

City Hall, 1737 Main Street

Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C

Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street

Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive

Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street

Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Avenue

Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road

Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street

Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street

Melrose Park, 1500 Fairvew Road

Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue

Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street

Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

City Human Resources, Office of Business Opportunities, 1401 Main Street (4 th Floor)

Floor) Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street

Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square

City of Columbia Payment and Customer Care Center, 3000 Harden St.

Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive

Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street

The in-person food drive ends December 10, and the virtual food drive ends January 17. You can also donate online.

A Richland Two high school is teaming up to help fight the big fight, hunger. This Saturday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., students from the Richland Northeast High School Interact Club and Rotary members will assemble more than 13,000 meal packages to give to those in need in our community. It takes place at the high school’s auxiliary gymnasium on Brookfield Road. They’re also partnering with Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization.

Besides the State Museum having extended hours this month, the museum will light up the Planetarium dome for the holiday season Thursday night! At 5 p.m., there will be a showing for Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer 4D, all the sweet treats you can eat, shopping time for the parents and more holiday arts and crafts for the kids. At 6:45 p.m., the museum will gather everyone outside to watch the lighting of the planetarium as it transforms into a giant slow globe!