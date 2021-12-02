Driver identified after fatal collision in Lexington County

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the driver who died after colliding with a Lexington County Fire Service engine on St. Matthew’s road and Pine Tower Circle Wednesday evening.

Around 6:10 p.m., 71-year-old Christopher Lykes Sr, of Swansea, was traveling southbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck Lexington County Fire Engine 316.

Lykes was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on scene.

We’re told the engine was returning to the station and not responding to an emergency at the time of the accident.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating.